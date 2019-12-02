Best health books of 2019
A roundup of the best reads from this year
02 December 2019 - 05:05
The Body: A Guide for Occupants, by Bill Bryson, Transworld
The human body, a miracle of spontaneous self-assembly, is the perfect vehicle for Bryson’s trademark humour and fact-sharing compulsion (if you laid all the DNA code in your body end to end, it would stretch beyond the known planets). There is grit as well as wit: he tackles tricky health issues such as the global variation in life expectancy, medical insurance and obesity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.