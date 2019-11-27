Life / Books Best travel books of 2019 Travelogues, memoirs and guide books to inspire the traveller in you BL PREMIUM

My Midsummer Morning: Rediscovering a Life of Adventure by Alastair Humphreys

Proof that adventure isn’t something restricted to lavishly funded world-first expeditions. Feeling trapped in London, with a young family and an accountant partner (“ambition glowered at the pram in the hall”), Humphreys jumps on a Ryanair flight to Spain. There he sets out in the footsteps of Laurie Lee, hoping to support himself for a month solely by busking with a violin he can barely play.