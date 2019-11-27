Best travel books of 2019
Travelogues, memoirs and guide books to inspire the traveller in you
27 November 2019 - 05:00
My Midsummer Morning: Rediscovering a Life of Adventure by Alastair Humphreys
Proof that adventure isn’t something restricted to lavishly funded world-first expeditions. Feeling trapped in London, with a young family and an accountant partner (“ambition glowered at the pram in the hall”), Humphreys jumps on a Ryanair flight to Spain. There he sets out in the footsteps of Laurie Lee, hoping to support himself for a month solely by busking with a violin he can barely play.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.