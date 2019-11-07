BOOK REVIEW: Why is humanity in denial about the horrific future that awaits us?
In his new book, Jonathan Safran Foer asks why we are prone to doing nothing about a crisis already upon us
07 November 2019 - 05:05
How much evidence do you need to believe that a potential emergency is really serious? What will convince you to act in the face of impending disaster?
Those questions lie at the heart of Jonathan Safran Foer’s remarkable book. His subject is ostensibly the climate crisis and, in particular, a plea to eat less meat and dairy food. If you can’t go wholly vegan, then at least resist animal products at breakfast and lunch and restrict them to dinner.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.