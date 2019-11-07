Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: Why is humanity in denial about the horrific future that awaits us? In his new book, Jonathan Safran Foer asks why we are prone to doing nothing about a crisis already upon us BL PREMIUM

How much evidence do you need to believe that a potential emergency is really serious? What will convince you to act in the face of impending disaster?

Those questions lie at the heart of Jonathan Safran Foer’s remarkable book. His subject is ostensibly the climate crisis and, in particular, a plea to eat less meat and dairy food. If you can’t go wholly vegan, then at least resist animal products at breakfast and lunch and restrict them to dinner.