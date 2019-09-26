Life / Books Five books on the battle over the Amazon rainforest Here’s what to read to understand the complex fight between nationalism and globalism BL PREMIUM

The world’s largest tropical rainforest is so vast it grows in eight countries and one French overseas territory. It plays a vital role in absorbing carbon dioxide and stabilising global temperatures.

But for Brazil’s nationalist leader Jair Bolsonaro, who opened the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the Amazon has become something else: a battleground for his cultural war against the left and liberalism in general.