Former winners Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie feature on Booker Prize shortlist Nigerian writer Chigozie Obioma makes the cut for the second time for his second novel, An Orchestra of Minorities

A novel about daily life nowadays in middle America, executed in one sentence that runs to a thousand pages; the postmortem meditation of an Istanbul prostitute on her life; the revisiting of Don Quixote’s epic journey, transposed to Trump’s America: these are just three of the stories that have made the cut for 2019’s Booker Prize shortlist.

The line-up, announced in London on Tuesday morning, of four women and two men includes two former winners — Margaret Atwood for The Testaments, her sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale that is due out this week, and Salman Rushdie for Quichotte — as well as a 33-year-old Nigerian writer shortlisted for the second time for his second novel. Chigozie Obioma’s An Orchestra of Minorities is narrated by the guardian spirit of a young poultry farmer. British-Nigerian Bernardine Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other portrays 12 women living across the UK, whose roots extend from Ethiopia to the Caribbean.