BOOK REVIEW: Grave new world of populist info wars revealed
Peter Pomerantsev’s new book warns of the ‘war against reality’, how shadowy forces are using new technologies to snuff out free speech
05 September 2019 - 05:05
The brave life and tragic fate of Maria del Rosario Fuentes Rubio speaks to the initial promise of our information revolution and highlights the horrors of its perversion.
This dedicated Mexican doctor had used Twitter to provide a life-saving civic service, warning her fellow citizens of gang-related violence in her home city of Reynosa. Tweeting anonymously under the account of Felina@Miut3, she encouraged residents to share live updates of shootings and flag which districts to avoid.
