Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The Dictionary Wars, a veritable war of words The story of the battle over America’s first dictionaries brings to life all its combatants BL PREMIUM

The great lexicographer Samuel Johnson said he loved all mankind except Americans, whom he called rascals, robbers and pirates. As for their dialect, the English they spoke revealed the “corruption to which every language widely diffused must always be exposed”.

Yet many American literary figures revered him. Nathaniel Hawthorne travelled to Lichfield, Johnson’s birthplace in the English midlands, and visited his London rooms, “passing my hand over a heavy, ancient, broken balustrade, on which, no doubt, Johnson’s hand had often rested”.