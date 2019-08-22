Life / Books Essays reignite discussion around women’s choices A crop of collections shows how #MeToo has reawakened the unapologetic idea that the personal is political BL PREMIUM

This thing has gone too far," Rebecca Solnit writes in her latest essay collection Whose Story Is This? "It has terrified people, driven them out of their workplaces and even professions, made them afraid to speak up and punished them for speaking. This thing, by which I mean misogyny."

This is typical of Solnit’s style – the casual aside as argument clincher. The author of the viral 2008 essay, many of her new essays read like public lectures: oratorical, funny, biting.