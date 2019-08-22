Life / Books BOOK REVIEW: The semicolon; why all the fuss? BL PREMIUM

I have no views on the semicolon. Or at least I thought I didn’t. I tend not to use them much because they mainly come in handy while navigating longer sentences; I generally write shorter ones.

Then I read Semicolon by Cecelia Watson, an academic and recovering punctuation hysteric. Watson used to be such a stickler for the rules of grammar she could recite passages from the Chicago Manual of Style. Then, a decade ago, she had an argument with her PhD supervisor about a semicolon in her thesis and has spent the ensuing period questioning everything she thought this little mark stood for.