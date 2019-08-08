Admiration for the beloved Toni Morrison’s insight
The Nobel prize-winning writer was a powerful voice on race and black identity in the US
08 August 2019 - 05:08
Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning American author whose writings grappled with race, identity and the legacy of slavery in the US, has died at the age of 88.
Morrison’s works — including the novel Beloved, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize in 1988 — have become essential parts of the American literary canon since the publication of her first novel, The Bluest Eye, in 1970. Other well-known works include Sula, Song of Solomon and Jazz.
