BOOK REVIEW: Looking at music through the lens of economics

His credentials as a fan are evident in some star-struck interviews with musicians, including Gloria Estefan and Steve Ferrone, the former drummer for Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. Bono makes a cameo appearance, bumping into Krueger at the White House and apologising to him for the poor quality of a U2 show a decade earlier.

The core of the book, though, is Krueger’s deft sketches of the key features of today’s music business and the broader principles that they demonstrate.

Overshadowing everything is the plunge in CD sales since 2000. Revenues from streaming services have been rising fast — they were up 34% in 2018. But for most stars touring is still a far more important source of income.

The top 48 musicians touring in 2017 on average earned 80% of their income from their concerts, 15% from recorded music sales, and 5% from publishing fees. For U2, 96% of their income came from touring.

One of the most interesting chapters explains an enduring puzzle in the music business: the fact that performers regularly set prices for concert tickets at below market-clearing levels, allowing touts to make a profit on the difference between the face value and the amount that fans are willing to pay. Krueger argues that it is because a rock show is about building a community, not just delivering a performance, and many fans resist the idea of selling tickets at “unfair” prices that would match demand with supply.

One of the book’s unexpected heroes is Garth Brooks, the country music megastar who developed an elegant solution to this problem in 2014: setting ticket prices at a very reasonable $70 or so, and then expanding supply by adding more tour dates until demand is fully met. Anyone making a career in the music business will find Rockonomics full of ideas for similarly astute strategies.

The one thing the book is not particularly good on is the value of music itself. As Krueger points out, commercial imperatives have always shaped music. Paul McCartney told Rolling Stone magazine in 1990: “John and I literally used to sit down and say, ‘Now, let’s write a swimming pool’.”

The magic of music has nothing to do with its revenues or pricing structures, though, and Krueger’s final chapter on “music and wellbeing” does not go very far in exploring that mystery. The economics of rock, in his hands, is a fascinating subject. But looking at music through the lens of economics can only ever show a partial picture of what he calls “one of the best bargains ever created”.

