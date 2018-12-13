Life / Books

Astonishing debut and noir prose poetry among year’s best fiction

Rebecca Rose, deputy books editor at the Financial Times, selects her must-read titles

BL PREMIUM
13 December 2018 - 05:10 Rebecca Rose

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.