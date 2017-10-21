Six books that may change your life and/or business and/or trust in technology
From Apple’s coolness (and associated death threats) to Richard Branson’s ebullience and why your reputation may be more valuable than money
21 October 2017 - 10:48
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.