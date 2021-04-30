Life / Arts & Entertainment JANAN GANESH: Television’s lost art of brevity The epic length of TV dramas and documentaries bucks the immediacy of modern life BL PREMIUM

Everything about Ernest Hemingway demands an up-to-date documentary. He wrote in a terse prose that informs literature to this day, perhaps too much. His restless life encompassed Paris, Cuba, two war zones and — the highest exotica — Key West. His almost masochistic physicality earned him an estimated nine concussions across three continents. It was with some relish, then, that I sat down to the vaunted new series about him on PBS. It was with no shame at all that I gave up halfway through.

What the producers ask of me is almost six hours of invested time across three episodes. For reference, The Sorrow and the Pity, which dealt with such trifles as the wartime occupation of France, is over in four hours. The viewer is left to chew on what is either a mortifying lapse or a kind of metajoke: a series on Hemingway that breaks his core rule of art...