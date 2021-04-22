Life / Arts & Entertainment Chloé Zhao: the film director capturing life on the edge The force behind Nomadland is winning awards and looking forward to super heroes BL PREMIUM

London — This year’s pandemic version of Hollywood’s awards season, star-studded glamour is constrained by Zoom grids. Yet even by these low-key standards, Chloé Zhao’s worn plaid shirt stood out when she won the Bafta trophy for best director last week for Nomadland. It was a typically understated appearance by the 39-year-old Chinese-born director, whose film-making is known for its naturalism.

Zhao is only the second female director to win this Bafta, and the first Asian woman. Her road movie also won best film, the latest in a garland of awards, including best director at the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America. Zhao is now a favourite to pick up the Oscar at this weekend’s ceremony. Such affirmation is all the more incredible given her first feature only came out in 2015...