Oprah interview shows broadcast TV can still make a splash in streaming era
Meghan Markle exclusive harks back to time when celebrity sit-downs were a staple for networks
10 March 2021 - 22:34
New York — Oprah Winfrey this week pulled off a feat rarely seen in the entertainment business during the streaming era: persuading millions of people to watch a programme live on television.
The media mogul’s dramatic interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attracted an average of 17.1-million viewers in the US, the largest prime-time audience for any entertainment special in more than a year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now