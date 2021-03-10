Life / Arts & Entertainment Oprah interview shows broadcast TV can still make a splash in streaming era Meghan Markle exclusive harks back to time when celebrity sit-downs were a staple for networks BL PREMIUM

New York — Oprah Winfrey this week pulled off a feat rarely seen in the entertainment business during the streaming era: persuading millions of people to watch a programme live on television.

The media mogul’s dramatic interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attracted an average of 17.1-million viewers in the US, the largest prime-time audience for any entertainment special in more than a year...