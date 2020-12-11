Life / Arts & Entertainment Bob Dylan cashes in rights to bring the haul back home BL PREMIUM

The times they have a-changed. On Monday, Universal Music Group announced it would buy the song publishing rights of Bob Dylan, a skinny protest singer who over the course of 60 years has become a cultural colossus. That status, thanks to surging streaming revenues, is believed to have resulted in a payout of several hundred million dollars.

Dylan shrewdly kept ownership of his intellectual property. Accusations he has sold out will have a tired ring. They first surfaced when he went electric 55 years ago...