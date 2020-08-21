Life / Arts & Entertainment Fear of collateral damage in Apple battle with ‘Fortnite’ maker BL PREMIUM

Independent game developers are worried about becoming collateral damage in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, after the iPhone maker escalated the feud by threatening to revoke Epic’s ability to update its game engine used by millions of people.

Epic took legal action against Apple last week after its popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store for violating Apple’s in-payment rules, which demand 30% of all in-app purchases. Epic had predicted Apple would take this action and had already lined up a 65-page lawsuit and a slick video defiantly mocking Apple as a monopolist.