#challengeaccepted — to look like a mug
A new empowerment initiative on social media promotes little more than vanity
07 August 2020 - 05:00
A direct message has arrived in my Instagram inbox that prompts a second reading. “Post a photo in black and white alone, write the words ‘challenge accepted’ and mention my name. Identify 50 women to do the same, in private. I chose you because you are beautiful, strong and incredible.”
I read it again. It seems that I’m being invited to post what is effectively a selfie, and that in doing so I will be contributing to some global expression of female empowerment. There is no charitable donation mentioned, no philanthropic effort. Nor does the challenge link to any other causes. All that’s required is a mugshot of my face.
