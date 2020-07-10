Life / Arts & Entertainment The Zimbabwean romcom and Netflix: ‘Now it’s Africans telling stories’ Streaming giant focuses on homemade stories as it tries to become a big player on the continent BL PREMIUM

The starting budget was $8,000 in a country where retrieving that sort of cash from a bank is all but impossible and the shooting schedule had to work around constant power cuts and other shortages.

Three years later Cook Off, a feel-good Zimbabwean romantic comedy, is on the Netflix carousels of millions — a powerful illustration of how the US online streaming giant is expanding in Africa by licensing or producing content that challenges regional stereotypes.