Play video games and glimpse the future

London — The much-hyped unveiling of the PlayStation 5 has finally allowed images of Sony’s next-generation games console to be set alongside those of Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X, and for gamer humour to do its worst.

Microsoft’s device, some decided, looked like the sort of granite monolith that might serve as the headquarters of a telemarketing company. Sony’s machine, meanwhile, resembled the offices of a bank trying far too hard to look cool. The jokes and their use of edifice fit the narrative of two corporations planting self-defining new fortresses on the landscape and rallying, once again, for war.