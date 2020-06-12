The shape of things to come: design in a post-lockdown world
Experts and designers predict how the industry will respond, and who will lead the way
12 June 2020 - 05:00
In January, an answer to the question “what will design look like in the 2020s?” might have included buzzwords such as “sustainability”, “restoration” or “augmented reality”.
Back then, the design critic Aaron Betsky predicted that this decade would see “the return of the real” after 10 years of an industrial minimalist style — symbolised by the Edison bulb — that was designed for ease, speed and social media.
