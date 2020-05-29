Life / Arts & Entertainment Expect live music gigs to be cleaner, costlier and with muted crowd roars BL PREMIUM

London — “Sanitised” is a pejorative in the arts. It signals something safe and dull, a performance or piece that has stripped out the dirty, risky parts of life. But if the concert played by Travis McCready last week in the US points to the future, then the sanitised gig is about to become a staple experience.

McCready, a roots-rocker, played the US’s first licensed live show since the coronavirus pandemic hit. It took place in Fort Smith, a city in Arkansas.