Expect live music gigs to be cleaner, costlier and with muted crowd roars
29 May 2020 - 05:05
London — “Sanitised” is a pejorative in the arts. It signals something safe and dull, a performance or piece that has stripped out the dirty, risky parts of life. But if the concert played by Travis McCready last week in the US points to the future, then the sanitised gig is about to become a staple experience.
McCready, a roots-rocker, played the US’s first licensed live show since the coronavirus pandemic hit. It took place in Fort Smith, a city in Arkansas.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now