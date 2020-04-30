Life / Arts & Entertainment Not much appetite for Quibi’s tasteless morsels The platform's offerings are failing to draw an audience and it is competing with more interesting fare BL PREMIUM

London — I seem to be the only person I know who is watching Hollywood’s new multibillion-dollar streaming service Quibi. In spite of a glittering array of celebrity backers, it languishes at number 188 in Apple’s UK entertainment apps chart. Reviews are lukewarm.

Quibi is less popular than Super Slime Simulator (“just like real slime!”) and BaldBooth, which offers to show you pictures of what you would look like bald.