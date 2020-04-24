Life / Arts & Entertainment Reflection, beauty and optimism in the shadow of Covid-19 Online platforms are delivering artworks to the people and doing art itself a world of good BL PREMIUM

“I didn’t paint the war,” Picasso said after the liberation of France. “But there’s no doubt the war was in my pictures.” Like the shadow of coronavirus itself, touching some people mildly, others devastatingly, the effect of a world of illness and lockdown on individual artists and galleries is diverse, but already memorable works are emerging which are inescapably of this moment without describing it.

Callum Innes has just made Lamp Black/Quinacridone Gold in lockdown in his Oslo studio: quivering layers of paint partly dissolved in turpentine, exposing strata of colour and tone, suggesting a dark, closed room by lamplight, a mysterious blackness with glimmers of hope, also the fragility of skin.