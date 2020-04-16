Life / Arts & Entertainment And the band plays on — from homes around the world Musicians respond to the pandemic shutdown by bursting out in song online from their homes BL PREMIUM

Somewhere within the character of even the most cosseted star of the stage is a trouper who observes the iron law of showbiz resilience: the show must go on.

Life now might be Los Angeles mansions and private jets. But there remains the entertainer’s innate response to the metaphoric sound of iceberg against steel prow — not panic, or bolting for the nearest VIP lifeboat, but playing on like the Titanic’s fabled house band.