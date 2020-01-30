Face it — artists and activists offer us some hope for privacy
30 January 2020 - 05:08
During the Renaissance, artists turned from the profile to the three-quarters view of the face — a position that allows the viewer a more intimate and personal engagement with the sitter. The change was prompted by an increased focus on the individual, and the emergence of that sense of personhood and agency was embodied in the rise of the portrait.
We might see the Mona Lisa as the apotheosis of that moment and we might go to the Louvre and observe a sea of elevated phones attempting to capture the image of the world’s most reproduced portrait. Just as those visitors are attempting to own a piece of it on their phones, our faces are being captured and co-opted.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.