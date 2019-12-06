Epic funnels ‘Fortnite’ cash into boosting games platform
Acquisitions will give developers the tools to build ultra-realistic digital characters
06 December 2019 - 05:08
The developer of Fortnite has come up with a novel solution to the entertainment industry’s perennial problem of finding the next hit, as the blockbuster success of its “battle royale” shooter game begins to wane.
Instead of creating another Fortnite itself, Epic Games is expanding its toolkit for other developers, in the hope that it can take a cut of whatever turns out to be the next breakout game.
