Taylor Swift dispute highlights music risks for private equity

When Big Machine Records, the owner of Taylor Swift’s back catalogue, was sold earlier in 2019, minority investor Carlyle Group declared that it had seen a “big shift” in the power of celebrities over consumers.

Carlyle had helped finance the $300m deal as part of a push to “capitalise on those macro industry trends”, Jay Sammons, its head of consumer, media and retail, said at the time.