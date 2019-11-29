Life / Arts & Entertainment Missing the mark on predicting future technologies It’s now 37 years since the making of the sci-fi movie ‘Blade Runner’, but where are the antigravity cars it predicted? BL PREMIUM

About a fortnight ago, a friend marked her first visit to Tokyo by upholding a long tradition. After walking through rain-soaked Shinjuku, being loomed over by neon signs and be-steamed by a tradesman’s noodle broth, she dropped the B-bomb.

The whole scene was, she concluded with the delight of Archimedes jumping from his bath, “like something out of Blade Runner”.