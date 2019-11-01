Top banana? Fortnite and the rise of the virtual playground
The game’s island location began as a battleground but became a hangout spot for its young players
01 November 2019 - 05:00
It was one of those rare moments when the internet, so often a divisive force these days, brought people together.
Millions around the world were glued to a livestream of the online video game Fortnite, eager to see what would happen next. But they were not following the latest “battle royale” between celebrity players Ninja and Tfue. Instead, they were watching nothing more than a black hole, slowly spinning into the void.
