Life / Arts & Entertainment Scorsese takes De Niro, Pacino and Pesci to the underworld BL PREMIUM

Every gangster movie is about deaths. But how many are about death? That’s the wonder, originality and profundity of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

A three-and-a-half-hour journey through “Underworld USA”, as moviemanes and mythomanes have sometimes dubbed the gangster realm, the film is like a true trip to Hades. Or a long gaze at its brochure. Which is better? To die in a bullet hail, a simple, ambushed sinner/criminal; or to go to death slowly and unshriven, like the bodyguard and career hit-man character (played by Robert De Niro), whose keeping of his most closely guarded secret is both his last vice and his last virtue?