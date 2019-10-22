Life / Arts & Entertainment Deepfakes: Hollywood’s quest to create the perfect digital human Tech advances help filmmakers but could lead to a glut of videos involving politicians or porn BL PREMIUM

Every Hollywood actor is desperate to cling to their youth. Now, Will Smith, the star of Independence Day and Men in Black, can be 23 forever. But unlike his Botoxed peers, the secret of Smith’s fresh face is a new breed of digital doppelgänger, offering unprecedented realism.

In Gemini Man, his latest blockbuster, the 51-year-old actor plays a retired assassin whose younger clone is sent to kill him.