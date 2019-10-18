Life / Arts & Entertainment Hong Kong protesters go into creative overdrive Antigovernment activists are using the arts as a weapon in the battle to hold public attention BL PREMIUM

Teargas canisters billow at her feet. Her right hand holds an umbrella, the other a large black flag bearing the slogan “Free Hong Kong, revolution now” while a gas mask and goggles protect her from the surrounding smoke.

“Lady Liberty Hong Kong”, the 4m-high statue created by an anonymous group formed on the internet, serves not only as a symbol of Hong Kong’s nearly four months of antigovernment protests, but also the upswell of creativity in a city best known for finance and skyscrapers.