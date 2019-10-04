Vice snaps up Refinery29 in a push for bigger online audiences
Leading lights of new media generation join forces as sector struggles for ad revenues
04 October 2019 - 05:05
Vice Media has agreed to buy Refinery29 in a mostly stock transaction that people familiar with the matter say values the online publishers at a combined $4bn.
Nancy Dubuc, who replaced Vice founder Shane Smith as CEO in 2018, said the combination signalled a “new era of lasting change in digital media”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.