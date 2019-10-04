Life / Arts & Entertainment Vice snaps up Refinery29 in a push for bigger online audiences Leading lights of new media generation join forces as sector struggles for ad revenues BL PREMIUM

Vice Media has agreed to buy Refinery29 in a mostly stock transaction that people familiar with the matter say values the online publishers at a combined $4bn.

Nancy Dubuc, who replaced Vice founder Shane Smith as CEO in 2018, said the combination signalled a “new era of lasting change in digital media”.