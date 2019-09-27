Art and science collide in pursuit of the deepest darkness
The search for the blackest colour has been the subject of eye-popping feuds
27 September 2019 - 05:07
Research findings are rarely black and white but this one is a genuine exception. Scientists in the US claim to have created the blackest material ever recorded.
The light-snaring creation — a miniature forest of carbon nanotubes grown on blackened aluminium foil — captures 99.995% of light falling onto it. Since virtually none is reflected back to the observer’s eye, it looks like a peculiar void.
