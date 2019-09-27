Life / Arts & Entertainment Art and science collide in pursuit of the deepest darkness The search for the blackest colour has been the subject of eye-popping feuds BL PREMIUM

Research findings are rarely black and white but this one is a genuine exception. Scientists in the US claim to have created the blackest material ever recorded.

The light-snaring creation — a miniature forest of carbon nanotubes grown on blackened aluminium foil — captures 99.995% of light falling onto it. Since virtually none is reflected back to the observer’s eye, it looks like a peculiar void.