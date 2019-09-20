Life / Arts & Entertainment Forget the virtual world, live experiences are the future of entertainment Virtual and augmented reality will enhance, not replace, the wonder of real-life experiences BL PREMIUM

It is the Super Bowl final 30 years from now. The packed stadium dazzles with smart lights that sense the presence of people and avatars of famous US footballers.

As real players get stuck in on the pitch, a chip implanted in each fan beams statistics about the footballers into their field of vision. Spectators can see everything from how far each player has run to their heart rate, throw speed — even their shoe size.