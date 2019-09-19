High-definition sound gives edge to Amazon’s streaming service
Quality audio has largely been a niche audiophile thing but the largest online sales platform wants to turn this into a mass-market phenomenon
19 September 2019 - 05:08
Amazon has launched a premium high-definition music streaming service as it tries to differentiate itself in a competitive landscape dominated by Spotify and Apple.
The service, which Amazon says will deliver songs to smartphones at CD-quality sound or better, is priced at $13 a month for members of Amazon’s prime shipping programme, and $15 a month for others. This is $5 a month more than the price of Amazon Music, its standard music streaming service.
