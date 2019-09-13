Life / Arts & Entertainment Sticks and stones will not break our unwoke bones The critics hate Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special — but could a backlash against political correctness be the future of entertainment? BL PREMIUM

When a quiet soul I once knew visited a minor theocracy, she did something uncharacteristic in her hotel room each night.

After a day on the tense streets, where each word and gesture was as invigilated as her sleeve-length, she had pent-up impulses to release. And so, alone at last, she found herself dancing and swearing for minutes at a time in a kind of ecstatic delirium. She had no previous (or subsequent) interest in such behaviour. It was precisely the bar on it that had created the urge.