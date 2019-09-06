Life / Arts & Entertainment Top picks from the Venice film festival A review of highlights at the Venice Film Festival, including The King, The Laundromat, Marriage Story, The Painted Bird and Ad Astra BL PREMIUM

The Painted Bird is stunning to look at but hard to watch

One of the heavy arthouse hitters at the festival was Czech competition entry The Painted Bird. This turned out to be an endurance for both maker and audience. Director Václav Marhoul apparently spent 12 years turning Jerzy Kosiński’s 1965 novel into an almost three-hour exploration of just about every form of human and animal cruelty imaginable.