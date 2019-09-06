Joaquin Phoenix is frighteningly good in ‘Joker’
Todd Phillips reinvents the comic book movie with his portrait of a comedian’s descent into madness
06 September 2019 - 05:08
What if a comic book movie wasn’t a superhero movie? What if it was stripped of all fantasy and derring-do and recast in grim reality and the style of vintage Martin Scorsese? No heroes, no fight sequences, no damsels in distress.
Now that sounds truly fantastical. Yet here it is. Todd Phillips’s Joker is not a reboot but a reinvention of a movie genre, elevated above all by a frighteningly good performance from Joaquin Phoenix.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.