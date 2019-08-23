Life / Arts & Entertainment Apple spends big to attract stars and viewers Streaming rivalry rolls on as tech giant looks to build a library of original programming to take on Netflix BL PREMIUM

Apple has committed more than $6bn for original shows and movies ahead of the launch of its new video streaming service, a ballooning budget aimed at catching up with Netflix, Disney and AT&T-owned HBO.

The iPhone maker has been preparing its foray into media for years, after hiring Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two well-known executives from Sony Pictures Television, to lead the charge in 2017.