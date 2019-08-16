Life / Arts & Entertainment Tarantino’s best and bravest movie since Pulp Fiction Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in a film that somehow transcends charges of tastelessness BL PREMIUM

Whenever I picture Quentin Tarantino, I see him wired up in the critical ward of Hospital Moviemania. His life-support tubes are made of sprocket-holed celluloid. His vital-signs video monitor has cameo appearances from old movie stars. And the nurses are stellar blondes resembling Margot Robbie, who in QT’s new film plays the 1960s’ starlet Sharon Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the place and year of the Manson murders: Los Angeles, 1969. It is Tarantino’s best, bravest and most confrontationally impudent movie since Pulp Fiction.