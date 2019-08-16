Tarantino’s best and bravest movie since Pulp Fiction
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in a film that somehow transcends charges of tastelessness
16 August 2019 - 05:07
Whenever I picture Quentin Tarantino, I see him wired up in the critical ward of Hospital Moviemania. His life-support tubes are made of sprocket-holed celluloid. His vital-signs video monitor has cameo appearances from old movie stars. And the nurses are stellar blondes resembling Margot Robbie, who in QT’s new film plays the 1960s’ starlet Sharon Tate.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the place and year of the Manson murders: Los Angeles, 1969. It is Tarantino’s best, bravest and most confrontationally impudent movie since Pulp Fiction.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.