Brad Pitt’s mullet shows even bad fashion trends can come back in style

The wheel of fashion is always turning. That lapels, hemlines, trouser legs and whatever else should widen, narrow, rise and fall sinusoidally is part of the natural order of things.

Just as naturally, an army of gormless philistines in bad shoes declares victory each time one trend gives way to the next. Too thick to grasp that something could be both valuable and ephemeral, they treat cyclicality as proof that style is a sham.

But I must admit that the philistine in me is wondering whether there might be any fixed style constellations at all. It may be too much to expect that anything should look good forever. But surely there is such a thing as permanent ugliness?

It should be obvious why this is such a pressing question at the moment: Brad Pitt has grown a mullet. Before now, if you had asked me, I would have put the mullet (“business up front, party in the back, amirite?”) on my list of timeless style failures.

Yes, it worked for David Bowie. But he was pretending to be an alien at the time, which makes him a special case. Outside of Mr Stardust, I would have thought the mullet would live on only as an enduring symbol of all that went wrong in the second half of the 20th century, like the Chernobyl disaster, or Henry Kissinger.

But there is the beautiful Mr Pitt, with what looks a lot like a standard beautiful-person haircut until you see the wisps of hair extending towards his upper back. He is still a ways from a classic Billy Ray Cyrus or the darkest days of Andre Agassi, but the direction of travel is clear enough. And I find myself thinking that he looks . . . not that bad? What have I become?