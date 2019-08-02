What’s the biggest trend in fashion? Compassion
Kindness can be commercially rewarding, glossy mags realise
02 August 2019 - 05:07
Remember when glossy magazines were considered as impactful as the bubbles in a champagne flute, and fashion was all sex and frocks and frills? Not any more.
The industry once famed for tooth-and-claw survivalism and weapons-grade bitching is being rehabilitated, and the biggest trend this season is — being nice.
