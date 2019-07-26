Life / Arts & Entertainment Trailer sets the cats among the pigeons Could the all-star, live-action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical become a hate-watch sensation? BL PREMIUM

It has been nearly a week since Universal dropped the trailer for what it hopes will be its big Christmas extravaganza, Cats, a live-action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name.

Naturally, as a huge fan of anything involving massed vocal harmonies and jazz hands, I was among the first 8.7-million to watch it on YouTube. And it’s taken me a while to recover.