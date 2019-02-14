Is Spike Lee finally to get the Oscar he deserves?
Now in his 60s, Hollywood’s most prominent African-American filmmaker says awards for black people depend on the racial diversity of the selecting panels
14 February 2019 - 05:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.