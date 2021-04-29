Life Gaming inspires new worlds of virtual work Curated workspaces evoking tropical islands, the Alps or a local cafe may improve our online lives BL PREMIUM

London — It is an average work day at home in London. It is raining, but I am busy in a world of tropical islands suspended midair over a blue ocean, jotting notes on a whiteboard during a brainstorming session. Later I teleport to the “rooftop” bar to shoot hoops and drink a virtual beer with my fellow collaborators.

This is Gemba’s VR world, where, through an Oculus headset, immersive executive masterclasses and other collaborative meetings are enhanced by 3D presentations, virtual Post-it notes and whiteboards (and a relaxing clear sky)...