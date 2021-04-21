Life The race for the ‘fastest known time’ As the pandemic led to the cancellation of organised events, runners around the world sought a different type of challenge BL PREMIUM

In July after two days, 16 hours, 46 minutes and 431km, US ultrarunner John Kelly shuffled in darkness into the Scottish village of Kirk Yetholm, pressed his hands against the wall of The Border Hotel and kissed the cold sandstone.

Kelly had just broken one of the longest-standing records in British running on the country’s oldest national trail, the Pennine Way. But his time at the top would be brief. A week later, the British athlete Damian Hall, heading in the other direction from Kirk Yetholm south to the English village of Edale, in the Peak District, completed the route — which takes most walkers at least 16 days — three hours faster...