financial times
Gyms: adapting to physical demands
Workout-from-home habits will not disappear overnight
19 April 2021 - 05:03
New York — Investors are pumped up about US gym stocks. Shares in budget gym chain Planet Fitness have more than doubled over the past 13 months to trade near their pre-Covid-19 highs. Elsewhere, the parent company behind SoulCycle, the spin class pioneer, is reported to be in talks to merge with a blank-cheque company at a $7bn valuation.
Yet banking on gyms and fitness centres to spring back once vaccines make them safe is premature. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now