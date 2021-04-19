Life financial times Gyms: adapting to physical demands Workout-from-home habits will not disappear overnight BL PREMIUM

New York — Investors are pumped up about US gym stocks. Shares in budget gym chain Planet Fitness have more than doubled over the past 13 months to trade near their pre-Covid-19 highs. Elsewhere, the parent company behind SoulCycle, the spin class pioneer, is reported to be in talks to merge with a blank-cheque company at a $7bn valuation.

Yet banking on gyms and fitness centres to spring back once vaccines make them safe is premature. ..